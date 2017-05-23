University Officials Thankful for Financial Aid of Diocese

More than 60 years ago, the Diocese started Wheeling Jesuit University to offer an education that the Mountain State didn't have.

Lately though, the school has been struggling financially and there was even talk that the school might have closed.

Wheeling Jesuit University announced on Tuesday that their financial issues will be coming to an end.

President Debra Townsley said that a stable future is ahead for the university, thanks to the help of Bishop Michael Bransfield and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

"I think there is a tremendous future for Wheeling Jesuit University. It's a wonderful place to go to school and we continue to be grateful to the diocese and working with the diocese and the Jesuits to make this a very, very strong future," Townsley said.

Officials confirm that through the generous support of Bishop Michael Bransfield, W-J-U is working towards stability and it's all thanks to Bransfield purchasing some of Jesuit's bonds.

By doing so, he can then lease the property back to the University, at a cheaper rate.

As West Virginia's only Catholic institution of higher learning, students were afraid that it would disappear, but thanks to the Diocese, the University is sticking around.



"I'm definitely excited that it's still gonna be around. You know, when you first hear about the problems that are going on you kind of think,you know, am I going to be able to graduate from this place? Should I start applying to different schools? So it's definitely a more secure feeling knowing that the school's going to be around here," said Hanna Little, an incoming junior at Wheeling Jesuit.

Now, with less stress, school officials say they can focus on strengthening their operations and balancing the budget. They even hope to add some new academic programs.

President Townsley also hopes to focus on a new strategy to re-imagine, realign, and renew the future of a Jesuit education.