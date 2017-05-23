Neighbor charged in Ohio fire that killed 5 kids, 2 adults - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Neighbor charged in Ohio fire that killed 5 kids, 2 adults

Posted: Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Investigators in Ohio have charged a neighbor with setting a house fire that killed two adults and five children last week.
    
Akron police say they charged 58-year-old Stanley Ford with aggravated murder and arson on Tuesday.
    
A possible motive in the May 15 fire isn't clear. Police wouldn't release any other details about the investigation.
    
Ford was taken into custody Tuesday.
    
A medical examiner says all seven in the home died of smoke inhalation.
    
The victims were a 35-year-old man, his 38-year-old partner and their five children. The oldest child was 14 while the youngest was just 1.
    
Authorities last week searched several houses in Akron near the fire-ravaged home.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.