Local Student Competes in National Geography Bee

A local student has taken home the top prize in the Mountain State in the annual Geography Bee.

Hunter Midcap, and eighth grader at St Michael's Parish School, won the state competition back in March at Concord University.

Hunter then went on to compete in the National Competition in Washington D.C., where he did pretty well.

He finished 18th in the country, and missed the top 10 by 1 point.

Hunter said it has taken a lot of hard work to get to this point.

"I started studying in like the second of third grade memorizing all the state capitols, then moved on to countries and capitols on countries and moved on from there. I just kept studying and kept getting better and better every year," said Midcap.

"We are extremely proud of hunter for all of his hard work. And the teachers that work with him," said Principal Jamie Kovalski.

Hunter said he appreciates the support he has received from his friends and family.