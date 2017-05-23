Officials Reveal Barnesville Shootings Stemmed From A Fight Over A Woman

Officials say two Cambridge men were shot in Barnesville on the night of May 16 stemming from a fight over a woman.

They say it all started earlier that day when one Cambridge man came to the Barnesville man's house.

The two reportedly fought, and the Cambridge man was injured and went to Barnesville Hospital.

From there, they say he called his brother--in Cambridge--to come and get him.

"His brother connected up with him and they went back to the house for another altercation," said Dan Fry, Belmont County prosecutor.

In the meantime, the woman they were fighting over reportedly called the house and warned the Barnesville man that both brothers were coming back to fight him.

"When he went to the door, he did have a gun on his person and that's when the shooting took place," explained Fry.

Officials say the one Cambridge man who originally fought with the Barnesville man was shot in the leg, bleeding from the femoral artery.

His brother was injured even more seriously--shot in the chest.

"There was a time when the gentleman who was shot in the chest had a pretty grim prognosis, but now I'm told he's much better," said Fry.

No charges are filed yet.

Details are still being sorted out.

They say it may not have happened if the Barnesville man hadn't answered the door.

"There's an legal obligation to do what is called retreat," Fry explained. "In other words, if you can avoid an altercation, you can't walk in and simply use the force you feel is necessary when in fact you could have avoided the altercation in the first place. So that's an issue we have to look at."

They say there is evidence that one of the two Cambridge men was armed with a gun also.

Both are reportedly recovering from their wounds.