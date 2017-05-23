Bellaire Police Investigate Fight After Wheeling Island Drug Deal

Bellaire Police are continuing to investigate after a fight Tuesday afternoon on Central Avenue sent one person to the hospital.

Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk reported that several people were involved in a fight using baseball bats, brass knuckles, and knives. The Chief said this fight was in response to a drug deal gone bad on Wheeling Island, where a subject was allegedly robbed and held at knife point.

Police were called to the scene at 2:15 p.m. and found one person bleeding from the arm and leg, and another person with wounds to the back of the head and shoulder area.

Police reported that the incident in Bellaire started as a retaliation for the Wheeling incident, where windows were knocked out of vehicles, and at least four to five combatants were involved.

Officials believe a stab wound victim ran from the scene before police arrived. One person was taken to the hospital. Charges are pending on that individual for assault and criminal damaging.

A vehicle was towed from the scene belonging to one of the Wheeling residents.

Ball bats, wooden clubs, brass knuckles, an ASP button, two knives, and a garden shovel used as a weapon were recovered at the scene.

No names are being released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Bellaire Police were assisted by Bridgeport and Shadyside Police Departments and EMT Services.