Bellaire Police Investigating Fight After Drug Deal Goes Bad

Bellaire Police are continuing to investigate after a fight Tuesday on Central Avenue sent one person to the hospital.

Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalik tells 7News several people were involved in the fight using baseball bats, brass knuckles, and knives. The Chief says this fight was in response to a drug deal gone bad on Wheeling Island.

They believe a stab wound victim ran from the scene before police arrived. The person who was taken to the hospital will be charged with assault and criminal damaging.

No names are being released at this time, but we will continue to keep you updated.