Local Lawmakers Respond to President's Budget Plan

From Ohio to West Virginia, lawmakers are saying the President's budget proposal just won't do.

The Budget proposes nearly $3.6 trillion in cuts over the next 10-years. Lawmakers representing people of the Ohio Valley said this proposed financial fixed will have crippling effects for the people in our region.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin compiled a four-page document which details the ways, he believes this could hurt West Virginians. Some of the biggest items that could suffer from the newly proposed budget plan are SNAP benefits, which could be cut $191 billion over the next decade.

WIC would be cut by $1.2 billion, which helps over 40,000 people across the state, "We take it harder than any other state in the country and it's just ridiculous and it's not going to be acceptable and we're going to fight and make sure that this budget has some compassion to it. Understanding the needs of people. Holding people accountable and responsible," the Senator said.

The West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy said this budget would harm low and middle-income Americans. The organization believes the President is betraying many of the people who helped to put him in office with his plan, "President Trump's budget makes it clear - he is betraying many of the West Virginians who helped put him in office and struggled to make ends meet. He is proposing steep cuts to a variety of important programs that serve as lifelines for West Virginia families, kids, seniors, and those with disabilities all while calling for massive tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. Over the next ten years, the budget slashes $2.5 trillion in funding for programs such as basic health (Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act), nutrition (SNAP), and Social Security (SSDI & SSI) while also making deep cuts to non-defense discretionary programs such as job training, rental and heating assistance, education, substance abuse prevention, and rural health programs. Altogether, the cuts to non-defense discretionary programs would be $54 billion below the 2018 sequestration level and $1.6 trillion over the next decade -the lowest level of as a percent of the economy in six decades. Rolling back investments on the health and well-being of West Virginians as well as job training opportunities will have detrimental effects throughout the region."

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is also responding, "The president's budget proposal lays out the administration's priorities. However, it's ultimately up to Congress to determine how we will fund the government and where to allocate our limited resources. While I am pleased the administration has proposed funding to continue certain programs like those within the Office of National Drug Control Policy, I also have serious concerns about how the proposed cuts would affect West Virginians and others across the country. In the coming months, I will use my leadership role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to ensure programs and projects important to West Virginians are funded at adequate levels."

Across the River in Ohio, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown responded by saying the budget makes it clear that the admission is not focused on what's important to the people of the Buckeye State, "Ohio families know that making a budget is about choosing priorities. This budget makes it clear Ohio families are not this Administration's priority," said Brown. "Instead of investing in our communities so they can create jobs, combat the opioid epidemic, upgrade their infrastructure, and protect our clean water, this budget will leave our towns and cities scrambling to support working Ohioans. Thankfully, Congress will have a say in the final budget and I will work with Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio delegation to fight for Ohio priorities."

