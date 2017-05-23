Ohio County Superintendent's First School Year Wraps Up

How do you measure a year? For most it's from January first to December 31st, but for Ohio County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller her first school year is wrapping up.

The last day of school for the county is Wednesday the 24th, and according to her it's been an eventful year, but a great one.

When a new person is hired into any role, there's usually a learning curve they have to deal with, and for superintendent Dr. Kim Miller she tells me her role wasn't any different but in her profession everyday is a learning experience.

"I like to think of myself as a life-long learner, and everyday's a new opportunity to do something great for our kids," said Dr. Miller.

In West Virginia the average school year is 180 days. That's 36 5-day weeks, and for the Ohio County Schools a lot has happened during the 2016-2017 year. From the unfortunate passing of four students to part of the Wheeling Island Stadium crumbling and moving. Superintendent Miller has faced a lot of challenges in her first school year, but credits her team for making it through.

"It takes a lot of collaboration and surrounding yourself with people that have the same focus and same goal, and working together to make it happen with the focus always being on the kids," Miller told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro.

The school year was certainly a success though for the county and Miller who had countless accomplishments to celebrate. She tells me their greatest ones from this past year involve putting in new windows, HVAC system and a new roof at Ritchie Elementary school; along with countless state championships and their smoke detector project across Ohio County with the Fire Department.

For Dr. Miller and Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones these achievements are due to the schools in the county working with them.

"Anytime you're new in a role like Dr. Miller and myself, you can't have any success unless people let you have success and support you," said Jones.

Now that the first year is done, their team is now looking to avoid the sophomore slump which they know won't be an issue.

"We want to maintain what we're doing and then go above and beyond," Miller said. "Kind of reflect on what we've done, and then how can we do those things better."

As for the job Dr. Miller has done in her role, and the future of this county and it's schools.

"[Miller's] done a wonderful job," Jones said. "She's always asking what can we do better, what can we do to help you? I think that goes a long way, it's not just lip service she actually means it. So, we're really heading in the right direction in the Ohio County."

For those students excited about summer break be sure to enjoy it because Superintendent Miller's second year, the 2017-18 school year, begins August 9th.