Multi-million Dollar Settlement in Target Data Breach

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced a $18.5 million dollar settlement in the 2013 Target data breach.

The breach affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and contact information for more than 60 million customers.

Cyber attackers reportedly used stolen credentials to access Target's server and exploited weaknesses in the system.

Morrisey says he's pleased with Tuesday's settlement, "And now we're going to see increased changes with Target. More sophisticated operations to block the scammers and the hackers from stealing. West Virginia benefits from this and we know the settlement nationally is $18.5 million, a couple hundred thousand dollars will flow in to West Virginia."

Ohio and Pennsylvania were also part of the settlement.