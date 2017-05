Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones tells 7news the Ohio County School board is putting out the work on Wheeling Island Stadium to be bid on by local and regional businesses.

The bids will be open for 10 days, then on June 8th the board will have a pre-bid meeting before opening the bids on June 16th.

They still don't have a definitive start date, but are expecting to begin immediately after opening the bid, and construction is slated to end around September 25th.