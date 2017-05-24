Woodsdale Elementary Student Among Winners of Statewide Contest

A local elementary student was recognized Wednesday morning for her achievements in a statewide essay contest.

Fifth grade student Rachel Edinger from Woodsdale Elementary is one of 15 regional winners in the 2016 SMART529 "When I Grow Up" essay contest.

Rachel wrote about becoming an interior designer when she grows up.

Jenny Jebbia, a local field representative for West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue's office, presented an award of $500 cash to the school.

In addition to the $500 cash prize for each winner's school, each essay contest winner will receive $500 invested into a SMART529 college savings plan, and be recognized at a statewide awards ceremony in Charleston in September.

At that time, each student will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win the grand prize, a total of $5,000 invested into a SMART529 account.