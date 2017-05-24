Belmont County Police Investigate Gas Station Credit Card Skimme - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Belmont County Police Investigate Gas Station Credit Card Skimmers

Belmont County police are investigating reports of unauthorized credit card transactions from people that used their credit card at gas stations in the county.

According to Chief Andy Klotz, the machines were checked, and were found to have credit card skimmers on two of the gas station's pumps.

Police are urging drivers to use caution when using their cards at the pump, and if they have any unusual transactions on their card, they are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.

For business purposes, the chief isn't releasing which gas station has been targeted. Drivers are reminded that the safest way to pay for gas is to walk inside.

