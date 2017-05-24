Police: Woman Held at Gunpoint Faces Burglary Charges

A Tyler County woman is behind bars after police say she was found in her ex-boyfriend's home without permission.

Amy Mackay, 26, was arrested after Sistersville Police found her in the home with an accomplice by the owner's parents.

Officials reported that Mackay had been previously evicted, and was not allowed on the property.

According to police, the owner's parents held them at gunpoint in the home until police could arrive.

Mackay is currently in the North Central Regional Jail facing burglary charges.