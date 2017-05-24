15 Safe Driving Tips To Ensure A Memorable Memorial Day Weekend

AAA offers this list of 15 tips for getting through the Memorial Day weekend safely on the roads.
--Make sure your vehicle is in tip top condition.
--Plan ahead--map out your trip.
--Construction zones may cause delays in travel time.
--Start fresh; avoid driving when you are tired.
--Buckle up and be sure children are buckled safely.
--Turn off cell phones, stay focused.
--Drive with your lights on at all times.
--Look ahead at least 12 seconds for potential hazards and changes in road conditions.
--Allow a 3-4 second gap when following another vehicle.
--Stop every two hours and take a break on long trips.
--Don't drive in blind spots.
--Obey the posted speed signs; speeding is dangerous and against the law.
--Take caution around large trucks.
--Don't drink and drive.
--Abide by the rules; laws are made to protect you and your passengers.