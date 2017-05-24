15 Safe Driving Tips To Ensure A Memorable Memorial Day Weekend

AAA offers this list of 15 tips for getting through the Memorial Day weekend safely on the roads.

--Make sure your vehicle is in tip top condition.

--Plan ahead--map out your trip.

--Construction zones may cause delays in travel time.

--Start fresh; avoid driving when you are tired.

--Buckle up and be sure children are buckled safely.

--Turn off cell phones, stay focused.

--Drive with your lights on at all times.

--Look ahead at least 12 seconds for potential hazards and changes in road conditions.

--Allow a 3-4 second gap when following another vehicle.

--Stop every two hours and take a break on long trips.

--Don't drive in blind spots.

--Obey the posted speed signs; speeding is dangerous and against the law.

--Take caution around large trucks.

--Don't drink and drive.

--Abide by the rules; laws are made to protect you and your passengers.