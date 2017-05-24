Officials Investigate Several Bomb Threat Reports at High School

The Jefferson County Sheriff Department is currently investigating several bomb threats made at a local high school.

Officials say that a total of three bomb threats have been made at Buckeye Local High School in less than two weeks.

The first bomb threat reportedly came on May 15th. The second came on May 23rd. The latest bomb threat was made on Wednesday before 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, each student and their belongings were searched.

Officials with the Sheriff Department and with the school safety team S.T.A.R.T monitored the students, building, and the grounds.

It was reported to officials that Wednesday's bomb threat was found written in the same girls bathroom stall as the previous two threats.

According to officials, they have compiled a list of students who could have possibly made the threat.

Due to the incident, teachers will now have to monitor the bathrooms.

Officials say nothing was found after the three incidents.

If caught, the suspect could face expulsion, and possibly a felony charge of inducing panic.

The school year officially ends June 1st, with graduation coming up on May 28th.