Belmont County Animal Shelter Receives $30,000 Donation

The Belmont County Animal Rescue League (BCARL) announced on Wednesday that it made a contribution of $30,000 to the Belmont County Animal Shelter for shelter improvements.

BCARL serves animals in Belmont County through a set of programs that are intended to provide services that allow owners to keep their animals in their homes, and to also reduce overpopulation in area shelters.

Programs such as the spay/neuter assistant program, scheduled low-cost spay/neuter events, and the recently launched transport partner program are all meant to achieve these goals and others.

Led by the current board and newly hired Executive Director Jennifer Wollard, BCARL has been able to make an impact and is looking to grow and expand programming in the future.

The BCARL board of trustees recently discussed how they could help animals who find their way to the shelter. By approaching and meeting with shelter director Angela Hatfield, BCARL was able to determine that additional funding was needed to complete various projects at the shelter.

On the list of needs was additional funding for new kennels inside of the shelter, and epoxy flooring to keep the shelter cleaner.

In April, the board unanimously approved a $30,000 contribution and requested to meet with Hatfield to inform her of the donation.

Wednesday's announcement at the Belmont County Commisioner meeting made it public.