Officials Offer Safety Tips for Kayakers This Summer

The sport of kayaking has become quite popular here in the Ohio Valley.

Although it may be a fun activity, it can also be dangerous.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there were over 70 fatalities involving kayaks just last year.

Earlier this week, one woman was killed and another is still missing after their kayak reportedly went over the edge of the Dashield Lock and Dam near Pittsburgh.

Here in our area, officials are urging kayakers to take every precaution when they are on the water this summer.

"Creeks and rivers have current, so if you are new to kayaking, I would suggest going to one of our reservoirs we have. In Ohio County, we have three reservoirs. They are Bear Rock Lake, Middle Wheeling Creek Lake, and Castlemans Run. There is definitely flat water where you can test your skills and get more comfortable with your kayak or water craft," said Jesse Mestrovic, Director of Parks and Strategic Planning for the city of Wheeling.

Other safety tips include always wearing a life jacket, and wearing bright colored clothing so you are visible to other boaters.