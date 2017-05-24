Memorial Day Weekend Approaches; Events Starting To Prepare

With the Memorial Day weekend just a couple of days away, lots of events are getting ready to kick off. It's one of Wheeling's busiest weekends of the year.

From concerts to picnics to racing, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend here in the Friendly City. The Ogden Half Marathon is set to take place this Saturday morning with races for all ages. Concerts will be held Friday through Sunday at places likes Heritage Port and Oglebay. There will also be a Fireworks display at Oglebay on Saturday night at sundown. Many other fun activities will also take place like bicycle tours and picnics. With all the events taking shape, they show how Wheeling can come together as a community.

"Scat" Scatterday, the Ogden Marathon Director, said, "The race and all the things that's in that weekend add up to a better quality of life for everyone here in Wheeling. It's like the starting of the summer." Hundreds of tourists are also expected in the Ohio Valley this weekend to participate in the events.

If you would like more information on events going on this weekend or the rest of the summer here in the Ohio Valley, you can pick up one of the Ohio Valley Summer Event Guides at the Visitor's Bureau in Downtown Wheeling. For an online version, you can check our website.