Wednesday's Child: Meet Abbigail

Each month, 7News is introducing you to a child with the Youth Services Youth Mentoring Network that has yet to be matched with a mentor.

Our "Wednesday's Child" for the month of May is Abbigail.

Abbigail is nine years old and a third grader at Bellaire Elementary School.

She is hoping to find a female mentor and someone who enjoys the outdoors like she does.

"I like to roller blade and go to the creek and find little pieces of glass that aren't sharp and rocks," said Abbigail.

Abbigail loves to roller blade. She is hoping her mentor will hit the sidewalk with her, but she says if her mentor is new to rollerblading, she is willing to teach if they are willing to learn.

"If you know how to ride a bike without training wheels, you can easily learn how to ride roller blades," said Abbigail.

Abbigail says she does not like children's television shows. Instead, she prefers a good mystery or Twilight.

She is pretty soft spoken at first, but is looking forward to having an older friend to do her favorite things with.

Most importantly, she is looking for kindness.

"A person who is nice and not mean and a person who is friendly."

If you are interested in becoming Abbigail or another child's mentor, you can sign up as an individual or as a family. Just contact Connie Ball at 304-218-2857.