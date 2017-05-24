The 41st Annual Ogden Half Marathon is set to take place Saturday May 27.

People from all over the country come to the Friendly City on Memorial Day Weekend to run the 13-mile stretch.

There will be six races this year including the half marathon, a 5-K, and kid-friendly races.

Check-in starts at 6 a.m.

Start time for the walkers is 7:30 a.m. and runners start at 8 a.m.

There's still time to register at www.ogdenhalfmarathonclassic.com.