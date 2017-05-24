Wheeling Show of Hands

Show of Hands is put on by Wheeling Heritage once every three months as a way to help local businesses and groups raise money for their projects.

How it works is that there are four presenters who pitch their ideas to everyone in attendance here at the Wheeling Artisan Center. After the presentations, the audience then votes for the project they believe would have the biggest impact for downtown Wheeling with donations from the door. Who ever wins the vote tonight receives all the money raised plus an extra $3,000 check.

This round's Show of Hands presenters include Bike Wheeling: a group focused on bicycle advocacy and education, Ribbons-N-Bows Boutique: a Centre Market business who sells homemade hair bows, Second Chance Technology: a program that places renovated computers into disadvantaged households, and Vigilant Books: which is converting the Firehouse on North Main Street into a business.

They have one of their largest crowds in attendance at Wednesday night's round. This means who ever does win Wednesday should receive the largest prize from donations.