Mall Road, Interstate 70 Connector Project Progresses

Drivers and County Officials are starting to see the light at the other end of the Bridge in Belmont County.

Major progress is being made around the Ohio Valley Mall when it comes to the multi-million dollar Mall Road/ I-70 Connector Project. Part of the work is currently being done on the road around Sears, the other part, behind Lowe's and the two sections will meet with a bridge at Interstate 70.

Belmont County Commission President, Mark Thomas, said a mild winter has helped to kick the construction into high gear, "The bridge abutments and piers for the bridge that will go across, behind a couple of the new stores at the Ohio Valley Mall to over behind Lowe's and Sam's is moving along just fine," Thomas said.

Thomas expects construction to stay on track with a completion date of October 2018.