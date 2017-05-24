Local Hospital Thanks EMS Workers

A local hospital shows its appreciation for Emergency Medical Service workers who stand ready when minutes could mean the difference between life or death.

Music and picnic food greeted local paramedics at Wheeling Park's Sonneborn shelter, with Wheeling Hospital footing the bill.

The hospital put on the picnic as part of celebrating national EMS week. About two hundred came for the fellowship, food, and soft drinks.

Gregg Warren, Vice President of Marketing for Wheeling Hospital wants people to remember many of the EMS workers serve as volunteers, and deserve recognition, especially during EMS week. "Imagine being a volunteer, and working your job throughout the day. Then at three o'clock in the morning -- getting a call to go help someone in need with your ambulance," he said. "It takes a special person to do that."