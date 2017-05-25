Reward Offered for Information of Moundsville Man's Death

A brutal murder in September of 2015 has one Moundsville man and his family still searching for answers.

West Virginia State Police said investigation into the murder of Carl 'Mike' Thompson is all hands on deck.

On Thursday, his brother posted reward signs all around Moundsville. All he wants is justice.

Carl Mike Thompson was a well-known man in Moundsville.

"I can't sleep half the time at night thinking...thinking about it," said brother Joseph Thompson.

Mike's death, which was ruled a homicide, has devastated his family.

State Police said Mike was wrapped in a blanket and found burning near a creek on Hawkeye Hill Road in Proctor, so badly that he was unrecognizable.

"It don't make no difference who you are or what you did, you don't deserve what they did to him. They beat him, it had to be more than two, more than one or two," Joseph said.

Mike was known for playing the poker machines downtown, and Corporal Busisk said they are sorting through every lead they are given.

Joseph Thompson is offering a reward of $5,000 to anyone who knows information linked to the death of his brother.

State Police are also in need of more credible witnesses.

Joseph said if anyone was afraid to come forward in September of 2015, now is the time.

"If they did this to my family, they sure would do it to somebody else's family."

Corporal Busick said they do have persons of interest, but if you know anything about this murder you can always call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tipline at 1-800-223-0312.