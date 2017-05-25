Spirit Airlines Now Available at Pittsburgh International

Spirit Airlines has announced on Thursday that it has arrived at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The airline will provide low fares to seven destinations, including its service to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

Spirit will also begin flights to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, Houston and Los Angeles over the next several weeks.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Western Pennsylvania with new service from Pittsburgh International Airport,” said Mark Kopczak, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. “With ultra-low fares to some of the hottest destinations in our network, we expect to give many more travelers the chance to save on airfare and spend their extra cash going on vacation or visiting friends and relatives.”

Spirit’s new flights are available for purchase now. Customers can check out the low fares and vacation packages available to all of the destinations Spirit flies at www.spirit.com, and also sign up to receive alerts on Spirit’s email deals and offers.