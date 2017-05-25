Police Investigate Confirmed Shots Fired in Steubenville - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Police Investigate Confirmed Shots Fired in Steubenville

UPDATE 11:12 a.m.:

Police in Steubenville are continuing their investigation after shots were fired on Thursday.

Police were able to recover several shell casings on scene. No injuries or damages were reported.

If you have any information, please call the Steubenville Police.

UPDATE:

Police have confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing as they continue to search the scene.

Steubenville Police have confirmed an incident of shots fired.

According to Police Chief Bill McCafferty, the incident occurred on Fifth Street near the fire department.

Crews are on the way to the scene.

