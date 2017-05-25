Officials Warn of Traffic Issues During Ogden Half-Marathon

On Saturday, traffic will be a bit messy if you're out and about in the morning hours.

There is expected to be hundreds of people running in the Ogden Half-Marathon starting, and finishing here on Saturday. One of the biggest parts leading up to the race is the traffic congestion that will take place throughout the Friendly City.

"So, we're asking the motorist in particular to plan your day, to be cognizant, be aware that there are runners out there that are going to be in the traffic lanes. So, be cautious, keep your head on a swivel, be alert, be looking for them," said Wheeling PD Deputy Chief Marty Kimball.

Now, there are streets that will have "No Parking" signs posted for the day of the event.

If there are cars parked in those area patrol operations will begin clearing them after 12:01 am Saturday morning. The strictly enforced zones are Elm Grove Business District, Fulton area, Downtown and South/Center Wheeling.