Nicky's Garden Center Among Top in the State

Nicky's Garden Center has received a big honor.

Americantowns Media has announced their top 10 garden centers in West Virginia, and Nicky's made the list.

The Wheeling business came in at number three in the rankings, which they say is a huge honor.

They say this award makes all the work worth it.

"We put a lot of hard work into it, my wife and I and all of our employees. We feel good being recognized for the work we do," said owner PJ Lenz.

The two businesses that beat out Nicky's on the list are Greenbrier Nurseries in Beckley and D and S Garden Center in Charleston.

Congratulations to Nicky's Garden Center.