Nicky's Garden Center Among Top in the State - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Nicky's Garden Center Among Top in the State

Posted: Updated:

Nicky's Garden Center has received a big honor.

Americantowns Media has announced their top 10 garden centers in West Virginia, and Nicky's made the list.

The Wheeling business came in at number three in the rankings, which they say is a huge honor.

They say this award makes all the work worth it.

"We put a lot of hard work into it, my wife and I and all of our employees. We feel good being recognized for the work we do," said owner PJ Lenz.

The two businesses that beat out Nicky's on the list are Greenbrier Nurseries in Beckley and D and S Garden Center in Charleston.

Congratulations to Nicky's Garden Center.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.