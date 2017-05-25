Former WV Penitentiary Correctional Officer Signs Newly Released Book

The West Virginia State Penitentiary has been home to countless criminals, and some very gruesome stories.

One Moundsville woman heard a lot of those stories from her grandmother, one of the first female correctional officers at the penitentiary. She thought they were good enough to make into a book.

So, with the help of another officer, "Life at The West Virginia Penitentiary: The Story of Maggie Gray" was born.

"There's a chapter about her growing up, but it's mainly stories about her working here at the penitentiary and what she had to go through," said Co-Author Jordan Gray.

Every story told in the book is a 100% real account from Maggie Gray's time as a correctional officer.

The book is available right now on amazon.