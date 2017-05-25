Health Department: Microblading Could Cause Serious Illness

Belmont County Health Department officials are warning that a technique for tattooing the eyebrows can lead to serious illness if not done properly.

Microblading uses a pen-sized handle containing a tip with numerous tiny needles.

The county health department has already stopped several local nail salons from the practice, because they weren't aware of the need for health board approval.

Microblading is being marketed as the latest hot procedure.

It's actually been done for years in other parts of the world.

But here, the ink and the blades must be sterile.

Some places re-use the pen and blades, saying they sterilize them after every time, but the health department says there's really only one ideal way to do it.

"We want to make sure everything is single use. Basically the blade, the handle, we want to make sure everything is thrown out after each procedure in a sharps container. And the ink caps they use, they're single use also. So when they're dipping the blade into the ink, we don't want that cross-contaminated so that cap will be thrown away and a new patron coming in, we get all new caps, all new blades," said Belmont County Health Department Environmental Director, Rich Lucas.

He says re-using them can spread disease including Hepatitis B and C, H-I-V, Staph infection and MRSA.

He says each pen stroke actually sinks the ink down through the skin.

Rich Lucas says to make sure your tattoo artist opens the package in front of you, and throws it away when you're finished.