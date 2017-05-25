More Drivers Expected for Memorial Day Travel

Memorial Day weekend means a lot more drivers will be out on the roads.

With lower gas prices, people are jumping in their car and celebrating the start of summer for the long holiday weekend.

This year Triple A says the number of people visiting friends and family will reach its highest point in 12 years, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations says it could also be one of the deadliest.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they'll have 100 percent of their troopers out.

"Number one, wear your seatbelt. Number two is slow down and the third thing is, if you become stranded or disabled along the roadway, try to get your vehicle as far off the travel course as you can and stay in that vehicle. That car or truck is gig to protect you if you're struck by another motorist who's not paying attention," said Lt. James Faunda.

Lt. Faunda also recommends for drivers to be aware and to eliminate distractions because officials will be cracking down and won't be giving any warnings.