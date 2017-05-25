Board of Education Announces New Superintendent

Marshall County Board of Education has announced Jeffrey Crook will take over as Superintendent.

Crook comes from Hampshire County, WV and has 23 years of experience in education.

Current Superintendent Michael Hince announced in April that he was resigning. Hince started as an English teacher at John Marshall High School, then was the assistant principal there before moving to Washington Lands Elementary to be head principal.

He's been serving as superintendent for four years.