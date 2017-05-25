Marshall County BOE Announces New Superintendent

UPDATE 10:10 p.m.

Hampshire County Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crooks was chosen out of eight other applicants to replace Marshall County Superintendent Michael Hince on July 1st of this year.

Dr. Crooks has been involved in education for 23 years now. Before becoming a superintendent he was a teacher, a principal, an assistant superintendent, as well as, a football coach.

Board President Thomas Gilbert tells me the board choice Dr. Crooks because he said he wanted to come into the county and immerse himself into it. Rather than coming in to change things, he wants to take what's working and improve on it, then correct issues as they come up.

As for Dr. Crooks, this job has been a dream since he performed an OEPA audit at John Marshall High School in 2015.

"Went home, told my wife, I said, 'If that ever comes open, that position ever comes open, I'm going to go for it.' The kids were just amazing, the staff very hard working, facilities were very nice, so it was very attractive to me as an educator," Dr. Crooks told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "So, it was very humbling."

The board reportedly took hours to debate who was their top choice, and they say the vote was extremely close. Dr. Crooks still has to finish out his contract with Hampshire County, so for a short time, he will be serving both school systems.



Current Superintendent Michael Hince announced in April that he was resigning. Hince started as an English teacher at John Marshall High School, then was the assistant principal there before moving to Washington Lands Elementary to be head principal.

He's been serving as superintendent for four years.