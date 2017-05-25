Electronic Repair Store Now Selling Fidget Spinners

Even businesses that didn't sell fidget spinners are jumping on the bandwagon and finding it worthwhile.

Frizzi Customs in Bellaire, a business that repairs computers and electronics, has now branched out into the spinner business.

Owner Derek Frizzi says he got a small order at first, and sold out in one day! Now he has 40-50 different styles, and he says they're still flying off the shelves.

"They're still selling. After school's out every day, a lot of kids come through, so. Most places sell the plastic ones which you see everywhere. I wanted to get a lot of the aluminum ones, different styles. I think kids are trying to collect the different styles now. So that's my main goal, is to get as many different styles as I can," Frizzi said.

He also has fidget sticks, weighted so you can tumble them, end to end. There are also Thumb Chucks which are balls on a string that light up.

Frizzi Customs ordinarily repairs every kind of electronic device, from cell phones to lap tops to game consoles, but he said he just couldn't ignore the obvious demand for spinners, so they're now part of the inventory.