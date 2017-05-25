Cops put Crack Cocaine in 'Lost and Found' - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Cops put Crack Cocaine in 'Lost and Found'

Posted: Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say they've put about $1,600 worth of crack cocaine in their "lost and found box" in hopes of reuniting the drug with its rightful owner.
    
The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice reports the drug was found in the parking lot of a shopping center outside Wilkes-Barre.
    
Wilkes-Barre Township police posted about the find on the department's Facebook page. In a post headlined "FOUND ITEM," police quipped the drug had been placed in the department's "lost and found box" and invited the owner to come retrieve it.
    
The post requested a picture of the crack's owner holding the drug, along with ID and a "written statement containing your claim to the crack."
    
___
    
Information from: The Citizens' Voice, http://www.citizensvoice.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.