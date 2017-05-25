EMA Leaders Host Overdose Exercise

Emergency Management leaders walked first responders and police from throughout Ohio County through an exercise Thursday night simulating a major spike in heroin overdoses.

They came together in a conference room at The Highlands Event Center to see what everyone did well and not-so-well.

One participant explained something learned as part of the planning for the event

"One of the things that we've learned in preparing this scenario for today is some of the communities that have had spikes, ran out or almost ran out of the naloxone, the Narcan drug that helps revive someone," said Wheeling Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday.

Scatterday adds ambulance services can become spread very thin during a spike in heroin overdose -- and also a great number of children could need foster care as well.