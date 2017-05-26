Man Sentenced to 180 Years in Prison for Raping Kids at Wife's Daycare

GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - A man has been sentenced to 180 years in prison on ten counts of first-degree rape and six counts of third-degree sexual imposition.

Matthew Case, 43, of Rio Grande, who is a former volunteer firefighter, was sentenced Thursday. All ten rape counts against him carry a fifteen year sentence each, with the remaining six sexual imposition counts carrying five years each, totally 180 consecutive years.

The assaults occurred at Case's home between May 1, 2016, and April 12, 2017, while the children were at the residence attending daycare. Because the in-home daycare reportedly cared for fewer than six children at a time, it was not required to be licensed by the state of Ohio.

“Due to the heinous nature of these crimes and the age of the victims involved, my office wanted to bring justice to this situation as swiftly as possible," said Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren. "These victims are young children, some of whom still do not have the ability to truly voice what they have experienced."

All victims were females aged 3 to 7.