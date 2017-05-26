Woman, boyfriend charged in fatal cocaine overdose of boy, 9

An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted for the cocaine overdose death of the woman's 9-year-old son.

Ranell Allen, 39, and Kevin Gamble, 40, were indicted in Mahoning County on involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and child endangerment charges.

Officials said Allen's son, Marcus Lee, died at a hospital after ingesting a large amount of cocaine at her Youngstown home in December 2016. Police found no cocaine in the home.

The coroner ruled that the 9-year-old died of acute cocaine toxicity.



An assistant Mahoning County prosecutor told WFMJ-TV that Marcus swallowed the equivalent of 27 doses of cocaine.



Court records don't indicate whether Allen or Gamble have attorneys.