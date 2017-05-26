Wheeling YWCA Hosts First Mini-Con

The Wheeling YWCA is getting ready to host a first of it's kind event in our area

A "mini-con" will be held at their location all day on Saturday.

A mini-con is a scaled down version of a "comic con" or Comic Book Convention.

They are hoping to highlight, showcase, & celebrate the culture of comic books, graphic novels, action figures, and animation.

"We were looking at different cultures that necessarily don't fall under race or religion or creed--one of the areas we noticed that was untapped, people call them fan boys, geeks, I like to call them comic book guys or girls. I thought we'll bring a smaller version here and maybe we can even grow it to a full fledged Comic-con," said Ron Scott Jr. with the YWCA.

The Mini-Con will take place on the 2nd floor of the Wheeling YWCA at 1000 Chapline Street.

Admission is only a suggested donation of your choice.

There will be plenty to do, see, experience, and purchase.

There will also be an open discussion on "Women & Minorities in Comics" lead by some local college professors.

The event will run from noon until 5 p.m.