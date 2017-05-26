Congrats, 2017 Grads! - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Congrats, 2017 Grads!

Posted: Updated:

WTRF 7News would like to congratulate ALL graduates on their big day! Kindergarten, High School, College... We want to salute you all!

Did you snap a selfie in your caps and gowns? Grab a pic showing off your diploma? We want to see! Send us your Graduation Day photos and you could be added to the slideshow in this story!

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.