Wheeling Fire Department Holds Annual 'Fill the Boot' Campaign

The Wheeling Fire Department is holding their annual Fill the Boot campaign on Friday. Drivers may see some of Wheeling's heroes along National Road near Perkins.

The department is asking for help to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

All money raised stays local, and helps send kids to MDA Camp.

Firefighters say the international charity is very important to them.

"It costs about $2,000 now to send a child. They have their own personal nurses and aids, and it's their chance to be like every other kid in the world and that really means a lot to those kids and as much as they look at us as their heroes, they're our heroes," said Fire Engineer Rick Brown.

Brown says every year, they are blown away by the generosity of the community.

They accept change and dollars, and usually raise about $10,000.

They will be collecting until 5 p.m. on Friday.