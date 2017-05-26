Police: Public's Help Crucial in Wheeling Island Homicide Investigation

Wheeling Police are continuing the investigation of the death of Ahmid Hinton.

Hinton was shot and killed on South Penn Street nearly three weeks ago.

Sergeant Gregg McKenzie said his department is planning on meeting with the Ohio County Prosecutor's office to review new surveillance video and evidence they have recovered from the scene.

Sergeant McKenzie said they have been very active every day in this investigation, but they are taking their time to be thorough.

He said they are following up on every lead they receive, but they still need more tips from the public. Sergeant McKenzie said that even the smallest piece of evidence, video or information could be crucial in this investigation.

He is confident they will make an arrest.

"And the family deserves it and the community on the island deserves it, and the community on the Island deserves it, they have helped us, there's some good people over there, and they need to get rid of this bad element," Sergeant McKenzie said.

If you would like to help police make an arrest in connection to this murder, Sergeant Gregg McKenzie says to pick up the phone and call.

If you live in that area and you have surveillance cameras that have not been reviewed by detectives, also contact the police. Sergeant McKenzie said that video has been crucial in the investigation.