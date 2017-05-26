Bishop Donahue Officially Closes Its Doors

After 60-years of providing education, one local high school celebrated their final day of being opened on Friday.

Bishop Donahue Memorial High School closed their doors Friday afternoon, as students and faculty took their final walks through the hallway.

The news of its closure came in January after the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced that the school would consolidate with Wheeling Central Catholic High School, despite efforts by parents and the community to keep the school open.

The school had been in the Ohio Valley since 1955, and recently graduated its 61st class.

There were 97 students from grades 9 through 12.