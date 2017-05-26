Mom accused of smothering baby while high, drunk

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. —

A Pennsylvania mother is charged in the smothering death of her 2-month-old, who authorities say died after the woman rolled over on him and passed out while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Arissa Ward, of Middletown, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Court documents show the 23-year-old told police Dec. 30 that she'd been drinking alcohol and smoking pot before lying on the couch with her baby.

The Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says the baby had marijuana in his system from his mother's breastmilk.

Marsico says co-sleeping is dangerous and deaths are on the rise. He says the county is forming a task force to look at the matter.

Her attorney Casey Grey Shore says he has no comment at this time.