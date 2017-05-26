Rush Run Blasting Project Finished

If you're a regular driver on Route 7, there's some good news.

ODOT's blasting project near Rush Run is finished, which means no more rockfalls and no more interrupted traffic.

Officials said traffic has been reduced in that area since 2012.

According to officials, the Rush Run area will be two lanes again, both north and south bound, starting in July.

ODOT project engineer Adam Lytton said that it's going to look a lot different once the retainer walls are taken down and the road is cleared of traffic cones.

But the biggest change will be the convenience of driving on Route 7 again.

"You know, we're done with the blasting, so there will be no more road closures that the public has to deal with. So really, it should be uninterrupted traffic flow through there," said Lytton.

There will still be several areas along Route 7 that will remain one lane.

With the increasing holiday and summer traffic, officials are advising drivers to be safe and take it slow through work zones.