Steubenville Middle Schooler Beaten Up By Classmates

A disturbing case out of Jefferson County where a video of a teenager getting beaten up has been all over social media.

Doris Hocker said her 11-year-old has been bullied for several months, but two weeks ago, she was physically beat up.

The child suffered minor scratches on her knees and arms.

Her mother claims some of her classmates even posted a video of the altercation online.

Hocker has contacted Harding Middle School and the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center for help.

The school has reportedly suspended one girl.

"I want them to leave my child alone and if they can't personally leave her alone, by themselves, I want a restraining order to make them leave her alone. Because the end of the day, my daughter could have been seriously hurt," Hocker said.



The video shows that the fight happened right off the bus, but Harding Middle School has a strict anti-bullying policy.

Bullies can face harsh penalties including being held liable for civil and criminal penalties, according to Ohio law.