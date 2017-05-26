Final Day At Bishop Donahue High School Brings Hugs & Tears

Since January, they've known their school was being shut down.

But teachers, students and parents have been dreading this day.

As they left, they said Bishop Donahue was a place where everyone was close, everyone was a friend.

"My heart breaks for the juniors," said Amy Granato, religion teacher and guidance counselor.

She said the seniors had their rites of passage--prom, homecoming, senior awards.

But the juniors will miss all that.

"I feel really devastated because that's what I looked forward to next year, doing everything the seniors got to do this year," said Melanie Kwiatkoski, a junior.

They'll have those events, just somewhere else.

"It's just not going to be Bishop Donahue," said Granato. "I mean I'm sure they do great wonderful things at those schools too but it's just not what they know."

"We've laughed together, we've cried together, we've comforted each other when somebody's lost a loved one," said Loretta Metz, religion teacher and campus ministry advisor.

"Ms. Metz is a wonderful person," said Kwiatkoski. "She's helped me through so much this year and so not being able to have her through my senior year, guiding me through things, is going to be really tough."

The 97 students and 19 staff members have a prayer together each morning, and they said this day's prayer was hard.

"It was the last time we could be together with them as a faculty and staff, and yeah, it was very emotional," said Principal Tom Wise.

"You know, they're leaving here with their story unfinished," noted Granato.

"It's really hard seeing your teachers and the people you look up to having a hard time," said Jamie Emery, also a junior.

They got the news of the closure in January.

They've taken their appeal all the way to Rome, but still have not received an answer.

"You finally come to that realization," said Principal Wise. "You know that it's not going to change and that this is the last time we're ever going to spend time with our students and with each other."

Before they left, three juniors placed the picture of a classmate, Dave Beabout, on a table in the hall.

They said he died after heart surgery as a freshman, and they said he should be there with them, for the school's last day.

Bishop Donahue High School opened in 1955.

It has graduated 61 classes.