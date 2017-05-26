Wheeling Coffee and Spice Celebrates 40 Years

Employees at Wheeling Coffee and Spice celebrated 40 years in business by surprising owner Mary Ann Lokmer with a celebration.

In 1977, Mary Ann and her husband purchased the business from the Shram family. She's been running it full time since 1981.

Mary Ann said when they first started, they only served one type of coffee.

Now, they roast and package over 40 to 50 different types of coffee, plus your favorite specialty drinks.

She said the community has been very supportive.

"It's been a very interesting 40 years to be in business and it's gone by fast, I can't believe that it is 40 years," said owner Mary Ann Lokmer.