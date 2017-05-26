World War II Veteran Recognized in Jefferson County

Folks in Adena were celebrating Memorial day a few days early.

Friday they held their annual service at Buckeye West Elementary School. They all said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the Star Spangled Banner and held a roll call of those killed in action.

The highlight of the service was hearing from World War II Veteran Anthony Violi, 99. Violi said it's exciting to be recognized by his hometown, "It's a big thrill really. This is where I started my career and this is where I will probably end my career. I've done a lot of things and got a lot of medals that I will show you. Not just me but from the whole division," Violi said.

He stays very involved in the community through music and working with Steubenville City Schools, that's what he says keeps him young.