Ogden Half-Marathon: What runners should expect for the race

With Saturday's half-marathon there are many things participants have to be aware of before their race begins. Like, what to wear, how to prepare the night before and what the weather's going to look like. Which is an easy question for Stormtracker 7 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker.

"We're expecting cloudy skies, occasional light rain, we're expecting winds out of the South, temperatures in the low 60's, and the humidity will be high," said Dr. Walker.

This means you need to be very hydrated prior to the start of the half-marathon. So, if you haven't already, you must begin drinking water as soon as possible. That way during the race, rather than drinking any, you'll just have to throw it on to your body.

You didn't hear that wrong while running you're going to want to throw the water onto your body because, "Well, by the time the race starts you're not going to absorb a lot of the water that you drink, and the best way to cool down during and after a race is by evaporation from the skin," Wheeling Hospital's Dr. James Comerci tells 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro.

As for what you're meal should consist of prior to the half-marathon Saturday.

"By now you should've already had a plan of what you're eating, but tonight should be a high carbohydrate meal and probably a lower fatty meal with a little bit of protein in there," said Dr. Comerci

Prior to the race start Dr. Comerci suggest really not eating too much, but if you have to he says a light snack around an hour before you're set to run will be more than enough. Race officials tell 7News due to parking, and runners needing to get warmed up, they should be in the area no later than 30 minutes before the start time. And the spectators have to be there too.

"There has been a lot of runners wanting to stop, but because of spectators they won't stop right where they are," said Race Director R. Scat Scatterday. "They'll wait for a space where there are no spectators and then quit. Well, that never happens so they have to keep running."

Although they are important, race officials do want spectators to understand for safety purposes they should not hand out water or liquids on the race way unless it's at an aid station.

Now, for what you should you wear, Dr. Comerci tells us, you should bring a light jacket your willing to leave at the start, finish line for before and after you run, but during he says runners should be fine with what ever clothing they usually wear while running.

Same goes for spectators, but an umbrella may also be needed.